Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Friday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed the last trading session of the week with an increase, and the value of exchanges amounted to 14.5 million RON (2.93 million euros).

The main BET index appreciated by 0.20%, up to 12,459.85 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an advance of 0.19%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, registered an increase of 0.31%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, appreciated by 0.49%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, recorded an advance of 0.35%, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, appreciated by 0.34%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, rose by 0.54%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Transilvania Bank shares, with 2.76 million RON, followed by Transgaz securities, which generated exchanges worth 987,108.5 RON, and those of Electrica, 769,509.97 RON.

The best developments were recorded by the shares Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurants Marea Neagra (+9.57%), COMCM SA Constanta (+8.23%) and Romcab (+8.16%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares Oil Terminal (-1.85%), SIF5 Oltenia (-1.17%) and Vrancart (-1.16%).

AGERPRES