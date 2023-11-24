Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Friday's session undecided

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Friday's meeting indecisively, and the total value of the transactions was 59.28 million RON (11.93 million euros).

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were Electrica, with a turnover of 9.28 million RON, Banca Transilvania, with 8.88 million RON, and Hidroelectrica, with 7.82 million RON, agerpres reports.

The main BET index stagnated, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid stocks on the Stock Exchange, recorded a slight advance of 0.01%.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, closed up by 0.03%, and the index of SIFs, BET-FI, depreciated by 0.40%.The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, depreciated by 0.24%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of ten energy and utility companies, rose by 0.30%.The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed up by 0.04%.The best developments were registered by Electromagnetica (+3.16%), Aerostar (+2.94%) and Compa (+2.44%).On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Artego (-14.44%), Rompetrol Well Services (-2.46%) and Fondul Proprietatea (-2.26%).