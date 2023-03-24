Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Friday's trading session lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Friday's trading session lower on almost all indices, and the value of exchanges was 47.55 million RON (9.65 million EUR).

The main BET index depreciated by 0.77%, up to 11,989.90 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a decrease of 0.75%, told Agerpres.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks fell 0.64%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, gained 0.61%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, recorded a 1.28% drop, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utilities companies, lost 1.16% of its value.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed down by 0.62%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Fondul Proprietatea shares, with 6.65 million RON, followed by OMV Petrom ones, which generated exchanges worth 5.54 million RON, and those of Nuclearelectrica, with 3. 73 million RON.

The best developments were recorded by SIF Hotels (+9.27%), Uztel (+8.62%) and Armatura (+6.25%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (-8.58%), Transelectrica (-8.33%) and Antibiotice (-7.09%).