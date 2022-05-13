Bucharest Stock Exchange closes high on Friday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Friday's trading session upwards, with 56.58 million RON (11.44 million euros) worth of transactions, 34 percent up from the previous day.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, rose 0.58 percent to 12,133.16 points, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares gained 0.67 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers closed 0.58 percent higher, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK gained 1.06 percent, Agerpres.ro informs.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies inched up 0.76 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG rose 2.17 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market was up 1.89 percent.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Banca Transilvania with 15.09 million RON worth of trading, followed by SN Nuclearelectrica which generated trades worth 7.35 million RON, and BRD-Groupe Societe Generale with 6.19 million RON.

According to BVB, the best performing issuers were Altur (+11.36 percent), Promateris (+9.23 percent) and Condmag (+8.33 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were the Orsova Shipyard (-9.43 percent), BRD-Groupe Societe Generale (-7.37 percent) and the Targoviste Steelworks (-4.32 percent).