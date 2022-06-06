Bucharest Stock Exchange closes high on Monday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Monday's trading session upwards, with 18 million RON (3.66 million euros) worth of transactions.The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, rose 0.86 percent to 12,368.40 points, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares gained 0.85 percent.
The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers closed 0.75 percent higher, while the BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies inched up 0.19 percent.
The return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK gained 0.47 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG rose 1.02 percent.
The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market was up 0.41 percent.
The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Banca Transilvania with 2.46 million RON worth of trading, followed by Romgaz which generated trades worth 2.17 million RON, and Nuclearelectrica with 1.41 million RON.
According to BVB, the best performing issuers were COS Targoviste (+ 13.94), Casa de Bucovina-Club de Munte (+ 5.88%) and Dafora (+ 5.26%)..
Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were Uztel (-15%), UCM Resita (-14.71%) and Condmag (-13.33%).