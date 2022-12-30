Bucharest Stock Exchange closes higher last session of 2022

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed higher Friday's session, the last of this year, with a turnover of 41.064 million RON (8.3 million EUR), according to data made public.

The main BET index appreciated by 0.40%, up to 11,663.53 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an increase of 0.41%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, ended up 0.30%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, lost 0.59% of its value, Agerpres informs.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark for investment funds, ended the session up 0.20%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, recorded an advance of 0.61%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, appreciated by 1.47%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were OMV Petrom shares, with approximately 12.805 million RON, followed by Proprietatea Fund's shares, which generated exchanges worth 9.223 million RON, and those of Banca Transilvania - 3.040 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Bittnet Systems (+6.49%), Prebet (+6.25%) and Uztel (+5.88%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Vrancart (-6.42%), Prefab (-6.40%) and SIF Muntenia (-5.51%).