Bucharest Stock Exchange closes higher Monday's session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed higher the first session of the week, with rises on almost all indices, with a transaction value of 29.67 million lei (6.01 million euros).

The main BET index appreciated by 0.18%, up to 12,251.73 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, registered an increase of 0.17%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, closed up by 0.22%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI lost 0.38%, Agerpres.ro informs.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, appreciated by 0.30%, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, registered an increase of 0.67%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, increased by 0.43%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were Fondul Proprietatea, with 11.33 million lei, followed by those of OMV Petrom, which generated exchanges worth 3.91 million lei, and the securities of Banca Transilvania - 3.75 million lei.

The best developments were recorded by the shares of Condmag, which appreciated by 7.69%, followed by those of Romcab (+5.34%) and Socep (+5.06%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares Altur (-12.90%), Carbochim (-8.76%) and Impact Aerostar (-2.67%).