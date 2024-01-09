Bucharest Stock Exchange closes higher Tuesday's session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed Tuesday's session higher on almost all indices, and the total value of transactions was 74.89 million RON (15.06 million euros).

The main BET index recorded an increase of 0.92%, up to 15,610.27 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 stocks on the Stock Exchange, appreciated by 0.88%, agerpres reports.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 0.76%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, lost 0.39% of its value.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, increased by 0.54%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, increased by 1.20%.The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed up by 0.74%.On the Regulated Market, the most traded were the shares of OMV Petrom, with 16.54 million RON, those of Hidroelectrica, with 11.43 million RON, and Romgaz, with 5.23 million RON.The best developments were recorded by UCM Resita (+14.47%), Artego (+10.06%) and Bermas (+7.20%).On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of UAMT (-7.76%), Romcab (-3.81%) and Mecanica Ceahlau (-3.51%).