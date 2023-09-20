 
     
Bucharest Stock Exchange closes higher

bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's trading session higher on all indices, with a trading value of 160.093 million lei (32.204 million euros), told Agerpres.

The main BET index appreciated 1% to 14,466.10 points, while BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares on the stock exchange, rose 1.03%.

Meanwhile, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks went up 0.83%, while the SIF index, BET-FI, increased 0.67%.

The BET-BK index, the benchmark for investment fund returns, ended the session up 0.54%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utilities companies, closed up 0.95%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies of the AeRO market, closed the session up, recording an appreciation of 0.30%.

On the Regulated Market, OMV Petrom shares were the most traded, with 35.359 million lei, followed by Hidroelectrica shares, which generated trades worth 31.290 million lei, and Fondul Proprietatea shares - 15.894 million lei.

The best performances were recorded by Antibiotice shares, which appreciated by 14.78%, followed by Comelf shares (+7.29%) and UAMT shares (+6.6%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Condmag (-10%), Transport Trade Services (-3.74%) and Dafora (-3.70%).

