Bucharest Stock Exchange closes in the green Monday's trading session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed Monday's trading session with all indices upwards and a total value of 60.59 million RON (12.24 million euros) worth of transactions performed, of which 47.53 million RON (9.6 million euros) share transactions.

The main BET index inched up 1.13%, to 12.182.333 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares, went up by 1.14%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers closed up 0.95%, while the BET-FI index of financial stocks increased 0.58%.

The BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, closed the session up 0.60%, and BET-NG, reflecting the developments in ten energy and utility stocks, rose 0.58%.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market increased by 0.44%.

The most traded shares on the Regulated Market were OMV Petrom, with 20.18 million RON, followed by the shares of Banca Transilvania, which generated exchanges worth 5.48 million RON, and those of Conpet - 2.66 million RON.

According to the BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Armatura (+ 14.84%), SIF Hotels (+ 12.5%) and Felix Tourism (+ 10.71%).

On the other hand, major decreases were registered in the shares of Romcab (-6.9%), Artego (-4.8%) and IAR Brasov (-2.91%).AGERPRES