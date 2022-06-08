Bucharest Stock Exchange closes in the green on most indices

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed in the green on most indices on Wednesday's session, and the value of transactions amounted to 26.97 million RON (5.45 million euros).

The main BET index appreciated by 0.12% to 12,455.69 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid stocks in the Stock Exchange, recorded an advance of 0.11%.At the same time, the broader BET-XT blue-chip index, of the 25 most liquid securities, closed up 0.05%, while the SIF index, BET-FI, depreciated by 0.48%.The BET-BK index, the benchmark for investment fund returns, climbed by 0.02%, while BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, rose 0.41%.The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded a depreciation of 0.01%.On the Regulated Market, the most traded were BRD - Groupe Societe Generale shares, with 3.94 million RON, followed by Banca Transilvania securities - 3.55 million RON and SIF Oltenia - 2.37 million RON.The best developments were recorded by the shares of UCM Resita (+14.86), Carbochim (+14.67%) and Uztel (+14.44%).On the other hand, the largest depreciations were recorded by the titles Impact Developer & Contractor (-2.65%), Biofarm (-1.97%) and Transilvania Investments Alliance (-1.85%).