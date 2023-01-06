 
     
Bucharest Stock Exchange closes last trading session of the week in the red

Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Friday's trading session down on all indices, and the value of transactions decreased by 19 pct compared to the previous day, up to 27.27 million RON (5.53 million euros).

The main BET index depreciated by 0.28 pct, up to 12,135.06 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 stocks on the Stock Exchange, recorded a decrease of 0.26 pct.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, ended in the red by 0.30 pct, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, lost 0.39 pct of its value.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session down by 0.15 pct, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of ten energy and utility companies, recorded a 0.91 pct decline.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, depreciated by 0.22 pct.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Fondul Proprietatea shares, with approximately 9.8 million RON, followed by OMV Petrom securities, which generated exchanges worth 4.71 million RON, and those of Transilvania Bank - 2 .35 million RON.

The best developments were recorded by the shares Industrial Electrocontact Group (+9.38 pct), Farmaceutica Remedia (+6.55 pct) and Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (+4.93 pct).

At the opposite end, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of UCM Resita (-13.93 pct), Electroarges (-3.65 pct) and Electromagnetica (-2.67 pct).

