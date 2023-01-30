Bucharest Stock Exchange closes lower Monday's session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed lower Monday's session, and the value of transactions amounted to 26.3 million RON (5.4 million EUR).

The main BET index depreciated by 0.51%, to 12,123.71 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 stocks on the Stock Exchange, recorded a decline of 0.48%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, closed down by 0.49%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed down by 0.46%, Agerpres informs.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, fell by 0.51%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, depreciated by 0.41%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, lost 0.04% of its value.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Banca Transilvania shares, with 6.3 million RON, followed by OMV Petrom ones, which generated exchanges worth 5.3 million RON, and those of Fondul Proprietatea - 3.8 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Zentiva (+4%), Turism Felix (+3.01%) and IAR Brasov (+1.38%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Romcab (-5.5%), Aquila Part Prod (-4.28%) and Compa (-3.53%).