Bucharest Stock Exchange closes lower Tuesday's trading session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's trading session lower on almost all indices, and the value of exchanges exceeded 39.71 million RON (7.98 million euros)

The main BET index recorded a depreciation of 0.47%, to 15,715.60 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a decrease of 0.48%, agerpres reports.

Also, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, fell by 0.39%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed the session up by 0.57%.At the same time, the BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, lost 0.28% of its value, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, closed down by 0.93%.The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded an appreciation of 0.20%.Transilvania Bank's shares were the most traded on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the value of exchanges recorded with these shares being 5.29 million RON. In the top of the most traded shares were also OMV Petrom, with a turnover of 4.94 million RON and Hidroelectrica, with 4.54 million RON.The best developments were recorded by the shares of Energopetrol Company (+14.96%), Napoca Construction Company (+14.74%) and COMCM Constanta (+14.45%).On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (-7.84), STK Emergent (-6.67%) and SIF Hoteluri (-5.26%).