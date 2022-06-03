Bucharest Stock Exchange closes lower week's last trading session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed lower on Friday the majority of the indices, and the value of the transactions amounted to 32.467 million lei (6.568 million euros).

The main BET index depreciated by 0.95%, to 12,263.31 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a decrease of 0.96%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid stocks, closed down 0.69%, while the SIF index, BET-FI, appreciated by 0.46%.

The BET-BK index, the benchmark return on investment funds, fell by 0.46%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, fell by 0.06%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, increased by 0.19%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were Banca Transilvania shares, with 5.727 million lei, followed by Romgaz shares - 5.246 million lei and BRD - Groupe Societe Generale - 3.122 million lei.

The best evolutions were registered by the actions Sinteza (+ 10%), Turism Felix (+ 9.93%) and Altur (+ 5.32%).

On the other hand, the largest depreciations were recorded by the shares of UCM Resita (-15%), Socep (-9.38%) and Banca Transilvania (-4.58%).

