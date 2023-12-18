 
     
Bucharest Stock Exchange closes mixed session, with transactions of over 570 million euros

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed a Monday's mixed session, with the main BET index recording an increase of 0.41%, up to 15,472.07 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, appreciated by 0.42%.

The total value of BVB trading exceeded 2.572 billion RON (574.94 million euros) on the basis of bond transactions of over 2.475 billion RON.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were Hidroelectrica, with 28.74 million RON, OMV Petrom - 12.99 million RON, and Romgaz - 11.17 million RON.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks closed up 0.27%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, declined 0.20%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, lost 0.14%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of ten energy and utility companies, fell by 0.31%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed up by 0.40%.

The best developments were registered by Romcab (14.78%), Electroaparataj (+14.39%) and Mecanica Ceahlau (+9.65%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Grupul Industrial Electrocontact (-13.83%), Electroarges (-13.53%) and SSIF BRK Financial Group (-2.82%).

