Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Monday's session down

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Monday's trading session with most indices in the red and 132.772 million RON (roughly 6.669 million euros) worth of transactions, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, dropped 0.31 percent to 10,802.67 points, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares decreased 0.35 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers closed 0.24 percent lower, while the BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies rose 0.28 percent.

The return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK closed the trading session down 0.06 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG advanced by 0.32 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market lost 0.78 percent.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were OMV Petrom, with 13.74 million RON, Banca Transilvania - 7.532 million RON worth of trading, and Fondului Proprietatea with 1.683 million RON.

According to BVB, the best performing issuers were Carbochim (+10 percent), Artego (+6.03 percent) and Dafora (+2.9 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were Condmag (-7.14pct), Comelf (-5.52pct) and Banca Transilvania (-3.41pct).