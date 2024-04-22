Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Monday's session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Monday's trading session higher on almost all indices, with the value of trading at 38.132 million RON (7.663 million EUR), told Agerpres.

The main BET index went up 0.24% to 16,879.46 points, while BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the stock exchange, recorded a 0.26% advance.

At the same time, the BET-XT broad blue-chip index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 0.23%, while the BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies went up 0.29%.

The return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK gained 0.33%, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG closed down 0.23%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies in the AeRO market, closed up 0.24%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were those of Banca Transilvania, with 7.432 million RON, followed by Hidroelectrica with 7.253 million RON and OMV Petrom with 3.912 million lei RON.

According to BVB, the best performing issuers were Electroarges (+14.44%), Rompetrol Rafinare (+5.15%) and Energopetrol (+4.71%).

Conversely, the most important decreases were recorded by Prefab (-6.91%), Sinteza (-6.82%) and UCM (-4.42%).