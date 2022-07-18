Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Monday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed the trading session on Monday upwards, and the value of transactions amounted to 33.83 million RON (6.85 million euros).

The main BET index appreciated by 0.65%, to 12.111.89 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the stock exchange, also recorded an increase of 0.62%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks closed 0.70% higher, while the SIF index, BET-FI, went up by 0.59%.

The BET-BK index, the benchmark of return on investment funds, closed the session with an increase of 0.74%, and BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, went up by 0.69%, Agerpres.ro informs.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, increased by 0.44%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were the shares of Fondul Proprietatea, with 11.78 million RON, followed by the shares of OMV Petrom, which generated exchanges worth 4.33 million RON, and Banca Transilvania, with 4.24 million RON.

The best evolutions were registered by the shares of Turism Hoteluri Restaurante Marea Neagra, which went up by 6.04%, followed by Banca Transilvania Broker de Asigurare (+3.13%) and Impact Developer&Contractor (+2.98%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Prefab (-9.63%), Farmaceutica Remedia (-5.92%) and Vrancart (-5.20%).