Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Monday's session in the red

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed down all indices on Monday, with a value of transactions of 28.22 million RON (5.78 million euros).

The main BET index depreciated by 1.5% to 12,457.73 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid stocks on the Stock Exchange, recorded a decline of 1.44%.

At the same time, the broader BET-XT blue-chip index, of the 25 most liquid securities, closed down 1.38%, while the SIF index, BET-FI, lost 0.76%.

The BET-BK index, the benchmark for investment fund returns, ended the session down 1.36% and BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, depreciated by 1.09%, Agerpres.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded a decline of 0.55%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Banca Transilvania shares, with 8.05 million RON, followed by those of OMV Petrom, which generated exchanges worth 3.23 million RON, and Erste Group Bank securities - 2.58 million RON.

The best developments were registered by the shares of UCM Resita, which appreciated by 8.49%, followed by those of Zentiva (+7.22%) and Condmag (+7.14%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the actions of Promateris (-13.79%), Artego (-7.69%) and the Orsova Shipyard (-7.37%).