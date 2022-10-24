Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Monday's session in the red

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Monday's session down on most indices, and the value of transactions was 22.6 million RON (4.6 million euros).

The main BET index depreciated by 0.44%, up to 10,827.84 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a decline of 0.41%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, ended in the red by 0.40%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, rose by 0.51%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session down by 0.2%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, recorded a 1.36% drop.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, appreciated by 0.39%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Romgaz shares, with 2.8 million RON, Banca Transilvania securities, which generated exchanges worth 2.2 million RON, and those of Fondul Proprietatea - 2.1 million RON .

The best developments were recorded by the shares of the Napoca Construction Company (+14%), Santierul Naval Orsova (+9.21%) and Turism, Felix (+6.06%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of UCM Resita (-14.81%), Socep (-7.95%) and Romgaz (-3.39%).AGERPRES