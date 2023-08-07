Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Monday's session mixed

The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed the first trading session of the week mixed, with the total value of the transactions reaching RON 48.08 million (RON 9.71 million).

The most traded companies on the Regulated Market were Hidroelectrica, with a turnover of RON 20.603 million, Fondul Proprietatea, with RON 7.42 million and Romgaz - RON 2.17 million.

The main BET index appreciated by 0.11%, up to 13,126.15 points, while BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an increase of 0.09%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks closed up 0.08%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, declining 0.37%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, closed the session up 0.04%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of ten energy and utility companies, depreciated by 0.07%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, depreciated by 0.23%.

The best developments were registered by Socep (+15%), Condmag (+11.11%) and Sinteza (+5.63%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of UCM Resita (-12.43%), Electromagnetica (-3.85%) and Dafora (-3.7%).