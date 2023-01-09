Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Monday's trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Monday's trading session higher on all indices, and the value of transactions stood at 59.02 million RON (11.94 million EUR), told Agerpres.

The main BET index appreciated by 1.25%, up to 12,286.92 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an increase of 1.21%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, ended up 1.04%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, gained 0.03%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark for investment funds, ended the session up 0.75%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, recorded a 1.31% increase.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, appreciated by 1.27%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were BRD - Groupe Societe Generale shares, with 6.96 million RON, followed by OMV Petrom shares, which generated exchanges worth 5.38 million RON, and those of Banca Transilvania - 4.23 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Romcab (+13.08%), Altur (+7.95%) and Electroarges (+5.48%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of UCM Resita (-4.76%), Bermas (-4.17%) and Farmaceutica Remedia (-2.59%).