Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Monday's trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Monday's trading session higher on most indices, with a value of exchanges of 63.48 million RON (12.78 million euros).

The main BET index appreciated by 0.15%, up to the value of 14,435.35 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, registered an increase of 0.14%, agerpres reports.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, registered an advance of 0.04%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, depreciated by 1.54%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark for investment funds, ended the session down by 0.14%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, closed up by 0.04%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed the session on the rise, registering an appreciation of 1.22%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Hidroelectrica shares, with 16.53 million RON, followed by those of Fondul Proprietatea, which generated exchanges worth 9.73 million RON, and OMV Petrom shares - 7.23 million RON.

The best developments were recorded by Turbomecanica shares, which appreciated by 7.49%, followed by BVB (+5.10%) and Altur (+4.35%) shares.

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Condmag (-10%), Mecanica Ceahlau (-5.34%) and Antibiotice (-4.55%).

