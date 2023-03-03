Bucharest Stock Exchange closes this week's last trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Friday's trading session with almost all indices in the green and 37.61 million RON (7.64 million euros) worth of transactions.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, inched up 0.21 percent to 12,393.06 points, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares gained 0.16 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers closed 0.38 percent higher, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK gained 0.31 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies rose 0.55 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG advanced 1.22 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market dipped 0.09 percent.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Nuclearelectrica with 6.39 million RON, followed by Transylvania Bank which generated trades worth 3.56 million RON, and OMV Petrom with 3.52 million RON.

According to BVB, the best performing issuers were the Napoca Construction Company (+14.84 percent), COMCM (+11.19 percent), and Prefab (+7.83 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were SIF Hoteluri (-14.95 percent), Dafora (-10 percent), and Oil Terminal (-8.62 percent). AGERPRES