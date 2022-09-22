Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's session down

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's session down, and the value of transactions rose to 57 million lei (11.537 million euros), from 44.97 million lei (9.09 million euros) on the previous day.

The main BET index depreciated by 0.96%, up to 11,185.17 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 stocks on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 0.93% decrease, told Agerpres.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, registered a decline of 0.67%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, appreciated by 1.01%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session down by 0.65%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, depreciated by 0.79%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded a decrease of 1.35%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Transilvania Bank shares, with 9.9 million lei, followed by OMV Petrom securities, which generated exchanges worth 3.7 million lei, and those of Fondul Proprietatea, with 2.9 million lei.

The best developments were registered by SIF Muntenia (+7.00%), Turism Felix (+4.41%) and Rompetrol Well Services (+2.12%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of UCM Resita (-13.79%), Rompetrol Rafinare (-7.89%) and Vrancart (-5.59%).