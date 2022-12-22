 
     
Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's session down

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's session down, with a turnover that exceeded 36.9 million RON (over 7.5 million euros).

The main BET index depreciated by 0.80%, up to 12,162.53 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a decrease of 0.75%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, ended in the red by 0.71%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, lost 0.61%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session down by 0.28%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of ten energy and utility companies, recorded a 0.16% decline.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, appreciated by 0.09%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Fondul Proprietatea shares, with approximately 7.1 million RON, followed by Banca Transilvania securities, which generated exchanges worth over 5.6 million RON, and those of Erste Groupe Bank - 2.8 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Chimcomplex Borzesti (+4.27%), Farmaceutica Remedia (+3.08%) and Rompetrol Well Services (+2.75%).

At the opposite end, the most important decreases were recorded by Armatura (-14.71%), Condmag (-7.69%) and Patria Bank (-5.71%).

