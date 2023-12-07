Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's session higher, and the total value of transactions exceeded one billion RON (217.9 million euros), most of which were transactions with bonds.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were OMV Petrom - trading of 17.2 million RON, Fondul Proprietatea, with 13.6 million RON, and Hidroelectrica, with 8.8 million RON.

The main BET index appreciated by 0.08%, up to 14,832.83 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an advance of 0.06%.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, closed up 0.16%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, appreciated by 0.08%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, rose by 0.28%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of ten energy and utility companies, appreciated by 0.38%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed up by 0.72%.

The best developments were recorded by the shares of UCM Resita (+13.64%), Altur (+10.49%) and SIF Hotels (+7.97%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the Comelf (-3.08%), Carbochim (-2.78%) and Impact Developer & Contractor SA (-2.11%) shares.