Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed higher on Thursday, with a transaction value of 55.294 million RON (11.263 million euros).

The main BET index appreciated by 1.17%, up to 12,570,35 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, registered an increase of 1.1%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, closed up by 1.08%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI gained 0.05%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, appreciated by 0.76%, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, registered an increase of 1.53%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, gained 0.80%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were OMV Petrom, with 7.237 million RON, followed by those of Banca Transilvania, which generated exchanges worth 5.561 million RON, and the securities of OMV Petrom - 5.001 million RON, Agerpres.

The best developments were recorded by the shares of Condmag, which appreciated by 7.69%, followed by those of Oil Terminal (+6.4%) and Biofarm (+3.91%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Sinteza (-7.22%), Orsova Shipyard (-6.40%) and Rompetrol Rafinare (-5.66%).