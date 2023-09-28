Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's session with an increase and the value of transactions amounted to 75.32 million RON (15.14 million euros).

The main BET index appreciated by 0.74%, up to the value of 14,214.40 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, registered an advance of 0.70%, agerpres reports.



At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, rose by 0.85%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, appreciated by 1.68%.



The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session up by 1.21%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, closed up by 0.57%.



The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded an appreciation of 0.14%.



On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Transilvania Bank's shares, with 11.96 million RON, followed by OMV Petrom's securities, with 10.61 million RON, and those of Fondul Proprietatea, with 8.14 million RON.



The best developments were recorded by Energopetrol shares, which appreciated by 13.16%, followed by SSIF BRK Financial Group securities (+6.33%) and BVB securities (+4.62%).



On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Comelf (-10.20%), Mecanica Ceahlau (-8.40%) and Bermas (-4.65%).