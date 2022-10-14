Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's session in the red

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's session down on most indices, and the value of transactions stood at 37.8 million RON (approximately 7.7 million euros).

The main BET index depreciated by 0.92%, up to 10,546.34 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 0.91% decrease.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, lost 0.79% of its value, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, appreciated by 0.25%, Agerpres informs.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session down by 0.42%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, recorded a minus of 0.82%.

At the same time, the BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, registered a decrease of 0.86%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were the shares of Banca Transilvania, with 4.5 million RON, followed by the securities of OMV Petrom, which generated exchanges worth almost 2.9 million RON, and those of Nuclearelectrica - 2, 3 million RON.

The best developments were registered by UCM Resita (+14.76%), Altur (+14.29%) and Artego (+7.89%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Electroarges (-5.41%), Farmaceutica Remedia (-4.49%) and Banca Transilvania (-3.68%).