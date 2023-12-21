 
     
Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's session in the red

The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed Thursday's session down, and the total value of transactions was 82.6 million RON (16.6 million euros).

The main BET index recorded a decrease of 1.46%, up to 15,172.05 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 stocks on the Stock Exchange, depreciated by 1.41%, agerpres reports.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks closed down 1.34%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, declined 0.37%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, "lost" 1.03% of its value, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, fell by 1.73%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed down by 0.24%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were Banca Transilvania, with 14.3 million RON, OMV Petrom - 13.9 million RON and Hidroelectrica - 10.9 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Impact Developer&Contractor (+3.27%), Bermas (+3.17%) and Lion Capital (+1.96%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of UCM Resita (-14.97%), Zentiva (-5.41%) and IAR Brasov (-2.88%).

