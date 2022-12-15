 
     
Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's session lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's session lower on most indices, with a transaction value of 53.63 million RON (10.9 million EUR), of which 46.09 million RON (9.37 million EUR) were exchanges with shares, told Agerpres.

The main BET index depreciated by 0.14%, up to 11,914.53 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 stocks on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 0.08% decline.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the most liquid 25 shares, ended lower by 0.20%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, gained 0.15%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session down by 0.28%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, recorded a 0.70% drop.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, depreciated by 0.52%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were OMV Petrom shares, with 19.67 million RON, followed by Banca Transilvania ones, which generated exchanges worth 4.34 million RON, and those of Romgaz - 3.35 million RON.

The best developments were registered by the shares of UCM Resita (+10.29%), Alro (+3.59%) and Chimcomplex (+2.42%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares Condmag (-7.69%), Artego (-3.82%) and Electroarges (-2.75%).

