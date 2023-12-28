 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's session lower

patriabank.ro
Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed Thursday's session lower on most indices, and the total value of transactions was 37.237 million RON (7.484 million euros).

The main BET index recorded a decrease of 0.19%, to 15,285.85 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, depreciated by 0.17%, Agerpres informs.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks closed down 0.16%, while the SIF index BET-FI advanced 0.87%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, increased by 0.04%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, decreased by 0.32%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed up by 0.83%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were Fondul Proprietatea, with 8.056 million RON, those of Hidroelectrica, with 5.522 million RON, and Banca Transilvania, with 3.412 million RON.

The best developments were recorded by Compa (+9.38%), UAMT (+8.41%) and Socep (+4.81%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of the Electrocontact Industrial Group (-10%), Prebet (-9.09%) and Electroarges (-6.35%).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.