Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's session mixed

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed the mixed session on Thursday, and the value of the transactions rose to over 92.44 million RON, respectively 18.6 million euros, told Agerpres.

The main BET index recorded an appreciation of 0.11%, up to 15,891.07 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, registered an advance of 0.08%.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, decreased by 0.04%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed the session down by 1%.

Also, the BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, depreciated by 0.49%, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, closed down by 0.20%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded a decline of 0.11%.

Banca Transilvania shares remain the most traded on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the value of exchanges registered with these securities being 16.58 million RON. In the top of the most traded shares were OMV Petrom, with a turnover of 16.43 million RON and Electrica, with 14.48 million RON.

The best developments were recorded by the shares of UCM Resita (+14.62%), Compania Energopetrol (+13.94%) and Altur (+12.72%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Societatai de Constructii Napoca (-14.83%), COMCM Constanta (-14.67%) and Armatura (-10.71%).