Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's trading session lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's trading session lower, and the value of exchanges amounted to 21.277 million RON (4.310 million EUR).

The main BET index depreciated by 0.02%, up to 12,332.67 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 0.07% decrease.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, registered an increase of 0.12%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, rose by 0.25%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, closed up by 0.40%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, increased by 0.42%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, fell by 0.09%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Fondul Proprietatea shares, with 5.86 million RON, followed by TeraPlast ones, which generated exchanges worth 1.91 million RON, and those of Banca Transilvania - 1.86 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Compa (+2.71%), TeraPlast (+2.57%) and Erste Group Bank (+2.53%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Zentiva (-3.92%), Prebet (-3.8%) and Patria Bank (-3.33%).