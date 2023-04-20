Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's trading session lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's trading session lower, and the value of exchanges amounted to 41.81 million RON (8.48 million EUR).

The main BET index depreciated by 0.33%, up to 12,425.83 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a similar decrease, told Agerpres.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, recorded a decrease of 0.34%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, ended on a plus by 0.13%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, fell by 0.33%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, depreciated by 0.47%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, gained 0.51%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were Fondul Proprietatea, with 9.64 million RON, followed by Banca Transilvania ones, which generated exchanges worth 4.34 million RON, and those of OMV Petrom, with 4.02 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Mecanica Fina (+8.39%), Romcab (+5.16%) and Artego (+4.93%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Bermas (-5%), Oil Terminal (-4.78%) and TTS (-2.54%).