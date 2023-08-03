Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's trading session lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed Thursday's trading session lower, with a total trading value of 108.46 million RON (21.96 million euros).

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Hidroelectrica - with 44.23 million RON, Fondul Proprietatea - with 16.91 million RON and Banca Transilvania - 10.86 million RON.

The main BET index went down by 1.5% to 13,133.79 points, while BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares on the stock exchange, recorded a 1.47% drop.

At the same time, extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers closed down 1.41% and the BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies was 0.23% lower.

The return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK closed the session down 1.24%, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG was down 1.90%.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market decreased 1.02%.

According to BVB, the best performing issuers were Prebet (+3.64%), Patria Bank (+2.92%) and Zentiva (+2.73%).

Conversely, the issuers on a downward trend were Socep (-14.48%), Societatea de Constructii Napoca (-11.46%) and Comelf (-9.76%).