Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Tuesday's session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's session higher and the value of transactions stood at 45.375 million RON (9.254 million euros).

The main BET index appreciated by 0.27%, up to 11,656.53 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an increase of 0.30%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, ended up 0.08%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, depreciated by 0.60%, Agerpres informs.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark for investment funds, ended the session up by 0.34%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, went down by 0.42%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, appreciated by 0.45%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Transilvania Bank shares, with 17 million RON, BRD securities, which generated exchanges worth 3.8 million RON, and those of Romgaz - 3.7 million RON.

The best developments were registered by the shares of Conted (+14.78%), Transelectrica (+7.69%) and Patria Bank (+7.37%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Napoca Construction Company (-14.47%), Condmag (-7.14%) and Romcab (-6.79%).