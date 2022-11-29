Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Tuesday's session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) recorded transactions of 60.63 million RON (12.33 million EUR) and closed Tuesday's session with an increase of almost 2%, told Agerpres.

The main BET index recorded a 1.74% increase at the closing, to 11,730.66 points, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 stocks on the Stock Exchange, rose by 1.67%.

The BET-XT extended blue-chip index of the 25 most liquid stocks closed higher by 1.63%.

At the same time, the index of SIFs, BET-FI, went up by 0.99%, the BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session up by 1.13%, and BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, registered an increase of 1.44%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, gained 0.03%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were OMV Petrom shares, with 18.51 million RON, followed by Banca Transilvania ones, which generated exchanges worth 12.5 million RON, and those of Proprietatea Fund - 8.75 million RON.

The best developments were recorded by Carbochim (+14.91%), Orsova Shipyard (+4.76%) and Socep (+3.95%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Napoca Construction Company (-12.67%), Romcab (-5.91%) and Turism Felix (3.65%).