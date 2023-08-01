Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Tuesday's session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's trading session higher on almost all indices, with the value of trading at 65.72 million RON (13.32 million euros).

The main BET index appreciated by 1.11% to 13,373.91 points, while BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares on the stock exchange, recorded a 1.13% advance.

At the same time, the BET-XT broad blue-chip index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 0.93%, while the BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies went up 0.29%.

The return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK gained 0.39%, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG was up 0.56%.The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies in the AeRO market, closed down 0.17%.On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were those of Hidroelectrica, with 17.82 million RON, followed by the shares of Banca Transilvania, with trades worth 11.19 million RON, and those of Fondul Proprietatea, with 7.87 million RON.According to BVB, the best performing issuers were Ves SA (+9.72%), Aerostar (+7.95%) and Carbochim (+4.49%).Conversely, the most important decreases were recorded by UCM Resita (-14.90%), UAMT (-7.05%) and Comelf (-4.65%).