Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Tuesday's session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's session higher on most indices, and the total value of transactions was 93.2 million RON (18.8 million euros).

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were Hidroelectrica - trading of 5.57 million RON, Banca Transilvania, with 4.15 million RON, and Romgaz, with 3.20 million RON

The main BET index rose by 0.38%, up to 14,833.18 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an increase of 0.40%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks closed up 0.29%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, declined 0.08%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, rose by 0.18%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, appreciated by 0.52%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed up by 0.75%.

The best developments were registered by Comelf (+6.56%), Electroarges (+4.84%) and Chimcomplex (+3.19%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were registered by Energopetrol (-14.75%), Prebet (-3.36%) and Artgo (-2.23%).