Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Tuesday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's session with an increase, and the value of transactions amounted to 46.14 million RON (9.33 million euros).

The main BET index appreciated by 1.42%, up to 10,773.48 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an increase of 1.48%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, registered an advance of 1.41%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, appreciated by 1.59%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session up by 1.19%, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, appreciated by 0.72%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, registered an increase of 1.39%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were OMV Petrom shares, with 12.16 million RON, followed by Banca Transilvania securities, which generated exchanges worth 4.68 million RON, and those of Romgaz, with 4.47 millions of RON.

The best developments were registered by Aerostar (+14.06%), Romcarbon (+10.14%) and Promateris (+9.02%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Condmag (-8.33%), Mecanica Ceahlau (-7.58%) and Ropharma (-4.76%).AGERPRES