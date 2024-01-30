Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Tuesday's session in the green

The shares of OMV Petrom were the most traded on Tuesday, on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the value of exchanges registered with these securities being 32.9 million RON.

In the top of the most traded shares are Hidroelectrica, with a turnover of 24.6 million RON, and Banca Transilvania, with 5.7 million RON, agerpres reports.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed Tuesday's session with growth on most indices, and the total value of transactions exceeded 197 million RON (39.7 million euros).

The main BET index recorded an increase of 1.56%, up to 15,376.62 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 stocks on the Stock Exchange, registered an advance of 1.44%.The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 1.25%, while the SIF index BET-FI closed the session down 0.55%.The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, rose by 0.89%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, closed up by 1.16%.The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded a decline of 0.09%.The best developments were recorded by COMCM (+14.89%), Energopetrol (+14.20%) and UAMT (+9.52%).On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of UCM Resita (-14.29%), IAR (-5.17%) and Aerostar (-2.62%).