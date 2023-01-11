Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Wednesday's session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's trading session higher on most indices and the value of transactions stood at 31.43 million lei (approximately 6.37 million EUR), told Agerpres.

The main BET index increased by 0.72pct, to 12,331.86 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 stocks on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 0.67pct increase.

Furthermore, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, registered an increase by 0.61pct, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, lost 0.28pct.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session up by 0.45pct, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, registered an increase by 0.94pct.

At the same time, the BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, increased by 0.66pct.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were OMV Petrom shares, with 10.2 million lei, followed by Banca Transilvania securities, which generated exchanges worth 4.43 million lei, and those of Transelectrica - 2.81 million lei.

The best developments were registered by Romcab (+5.56pct), Alumil Rom Industry (+4.83pct) and Bucharest Stock Exchange (+3.23pct).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Zentiva (-4.76pct), Electroarges (-4.12pct) and Electromagnetica (-2.61pct).