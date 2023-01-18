Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Wednesday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's meeting with an increase, with a turnover that exceeded 29.3 million RON (over 5.9 million euros).

The main BET index appreciated by 0.98%, up to 12,077.21 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an increase of 0.97%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, ended up 0.79%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, gained 0.14%, Agerpres informs.

The BET-BK index, the performance benchmark for investment funds, ended the session up 0.98%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, recorded an advance of 0.03%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, appreciated by 0.17%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Banca Transilvania shares, with approximately 5.9 million RON, followed by Fondul Proprietatea securities, which generated exchanges worth almost 5 million RON, and those of Romgaz - over 2 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Erste Group Bank (+3.29%), MedLife (+2.59%) and BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (+2.07%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares Promateris (-10.28%), Artego (-6.87%) and Oil Terminal (-4.20%).