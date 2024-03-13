Subscription modal logo Premium

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Wednesday's session with mixed evolution of indices

patriabank.ro
Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed the session on Wednesday with a mixed evolution of the indices, and the value of the transactions amounted to 78.3 million RON (15.8 million euros).

Electrica shares were the most traded on Wednesday on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the value of exchanges registered with these shares being 9.8 million RON.

Among the most traded shares were those of Transilvania Bank, with trading of 7 million RON, and OMV Petrom, with 2.9 million RON.

The best developments were recorded by the shares Prebet (+14.52%), Prefab (+11.52%) and Electromagnetica (+6.93%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Carbochim (-5.39%), UCM Resita (-3.88%) and Compa (-3.02%).

The main BET index recorded a depreciation of 0.01%, up to 16,230.92 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a decline of 0.02%.

Also, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid stocks, appreciated by 0.05%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed the session up by 0.83%.

At the same time, the BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, appreciated by 0.13%, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, closed up by 0.21%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, registered an advance of 0.59%.

