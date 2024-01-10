 
     
Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Wednesday's trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's trading session up on almost all indices, with a total trading value of 52.81 million RON (10.62 million euros).

The main BET index rose 0.46% to 15,682.37 points, while BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the stock exchange, appreciated 0.47%, agerpres reports.

The BET-XT blue-chip broad index, of the 25 most liquid stocks, rose 0.36%, while the SIF index, BET-FI, lost 0.11% of its value.

The BET-BK index, the benchmark for investment fund returns, increased 0.67%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, rose 0.19%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies in the AeRO market, closed up 0.48%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were Hidroelectrica, with 11.4 million RON, Banca Transilvania, with 8.32 million RON, and BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, with 5.3 million lei.

The best performances were recorded by UCM Resita (+14.94%), Mecanica Ceahlau (+11.82%) and UAMT (+5.61%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Electroarges (4.80%), Turism Felix (-3.33%) and Artego (-3.23%).

