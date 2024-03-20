Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Wednesday's trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's trading session higher on most indices, with the value of transactions reaching 102.011 million lei (20.51 million euros), of which 97.329 million lei (19.568 million euros) were in shares, told Agerpres.

The main BET index registered an appreciation of 0.68% to 16,481.29 points, while the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the stock exchange, registered an increase of 0.67%.

Also, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 0.56%, while the SIF index, BET-FI, closed the session down 0.74%.

Meanwhile, the BET-BK index, the benchmark for investment fund returns, gained 0.48%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utilities companies, closed 0.45% higher.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies of the AeRO market, appreciated 0.47%.

OMV Petrom shares were the most traded on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with the value of the exchanges registered with these securities being 26.264 million lei. Banca Transilvania, with a turnover of 23.326 million lei, and Electrica - 8.604 million lei, were among the most traded shares.

The best performances were recorded by Armatura (+14.78%), UCM Resita (+13.56%) and Altur (+10.28%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Energopetrol (-3.10%), SSIF BRK Financial Group (-3.09%) and Chimcomplex (-2.96%).