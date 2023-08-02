Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Wednesday's trading session lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's trading session lower and 79.19 million RON (16.05 million euros) worth of transactions.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, lost 0.30 percent to 13,333.96 points, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares registered a 0.31 percent decline.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers closed 0.33 percent lower, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK closed the trading session 0.50 percent down.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies went down 0.19 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG decreased 0.22 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market dipped 0.39 percent.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Hidroelectrica with 36.4 million RON, followed by BRD with 9.22 million RON worth of trading, and Fondul Proprietatea with 6.02 million RON.

According to BVB, the best performing issuers were Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (+3.57 percent), Conted (+2.96 percent), and Rompetrol Rafinare (+2.42 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a downward trend were Socep (-6.45 percent), SIF Hoteluri (-5.17 percent), and Impact Developer&Contractor (-4.92 percent).